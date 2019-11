ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Former Rochester Housing Authority Chairman George Moses is expected to be arraigned on new federal charges.

Last week, Moses was given a 55 count indictment — charging him with more conspiracy to commit wire fraud, aggravated theft and more.

Moses was already charged in a 28 count indictment last month.

58-year-old Janis White is also scheduled to be arraigned on 14 counts of conspiracy, wire fraud and obstruction of justice.