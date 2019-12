ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The former chairman of the Rochester Housing Authority will be in federal court on Friday.

George Moses pleaded not guilty to a 55 count indictment last month.

He’s charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and more.

Moses is accused of funneling money from the RHA to another agency and a company owned by Former City Councilman Adam McFadden.

He’s due in court at 2:30.