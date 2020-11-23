Former Potter Clerk, Tax Collector charged with grand larceny

POTTER, N.Y. (WETM) – Julie Brown, the former Town Clerk and Tax Collector for the Town of Potter, has been charged with allegedly stealing over $20,000 in cash payments made to the town during her term, according to the Yates County Sheriff.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the money consisted of cash payments made to the town for marriage and dog licenses, hunting and building permits, and tax payments.

Brown served as the Town Clerk and Tax Collector from Jan. 1, 2018 until she resigned in the spring of 2019.

Brown was arrested on Nov. 20 and arraigned on Monday, Nov. 23 in the Yates County Superior Court.

She has been charged with one felony count each of grand larceny as a crime of public corruption, corrupting the Government, tampering with public records, scheme to defraud, and one misdemeanor count of official misconduct.

She was released on her own recognizance and will appear in the Yates County Court at a later date.