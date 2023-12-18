ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Thomas Loewke, a former New York State Police Sergeant, will be sentenced Monday for obstructing an investigation into an illegal gambling ring.

The US Attorney’s Office said sometime in October 2020, law enforcement investigating illegal gambling activities involving Louis P. Ferrari II. Investigators said Loewke was aware of Ferrari’s activities and told him about the investigation.

Prosecutors said Ferrari, upon learning these details, then took action to try and disrupt the investigation, such as making edits to his sports betting website. He ended up arrested and charged in connection to the ring.

Meanwhile, Loewke pleaded guilty to obstruction of a state or local law enforcement investigation. The maximum sentence he could get is five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Loewke’s sentencing is scheduled for Monday afternoon at 12:30 p.m.