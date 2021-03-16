Former Newark High School employee pleads guilty to child pornography charges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The former Newark High School employee arrested on child pornography charges in 2020 pleaded guilty Tuesday.

Matthew Holland, 29, was a teaching assistant in the Newark Central School District and a teacher/assistant at the Canandaigua YMCA.

Prosecutors say he used social media to coerce minors into producing child pornography. He also secretly recorded minors in their homes, in the Canandaigua YMCA where he worked, and at his Newark photo studio, Illumination Images.

They say Holland posed as a teenage boy on Snapchat and Instagram to talk to his victims. He would send them photos of a teenage boy, then demand they send explicit photos of themselves. Since Holland knew many of his victims through the school district, he threatened to send those photos to his victims’ relatives or friends by name, “causing the minors, most of whom were 13 to 16 years old, to suffer extreme anxiety and fear.”

Holland supervised children ages 3 to 12 while employed by the Canandaigua YMCA. He was found to have entered the family locker room there to photograph girls there as they changed out of their swim suits.

Holland was caught after a victim in Virginia filed a police report. He faces between 15 and 50 years in prison when he is sentenced on June 17.