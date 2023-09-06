ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A former Irondequoit police chief is scheduled to appear in federal court next week for a plea hearing.

Alan Laird worked with the Town of Irondequoit for over 20 years until his retirement in November 2022. The court docket shows that Laird is expected to appear on Tuesday, September 12.

It has not been revealed what he has been charged with or accused of. Recently, his business partner Steven Rosenbaum of Swoop1 pleaded guilty to tax fraud after he was accused of not reporting thousands of dollars to the IRS.

Federal prosecutors have not confirmed whether or not Laird was involved in these crimes, but they have identified the other person involved with the initials “A.L.”

As for Rosenbaum, his charges carry a maximum penalty of three years in prison and a $250K fine. He is expected to be sentenced on December 20, 2023.