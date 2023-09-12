ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Former Irondequoit Police Chief Alan Laird pleaded guilty Tuesday to filing a false tax return after he and his business partner were accused of tax fraud.

Chief Laird and his business partner Steven Rosenbaum owned Swoop1, a security company based in Irondequoit. In August, Rosenbaum admitted to not reporting income tax returns gross receipts that totaled over $5 million

It was alleged that Laird and Rosenbaum cashed checks from their clients at a local business, paying fees totaling over $112k. The employees of Swoop1 were paid some or all of their wages while the rest of the money was divided among Laird and Rosenbaum.

Chief Laird worked with the Town of Irondequoit for over 20 years until he retired from his position last November.

Laird currently faces a maximum of three years in prison and a fine of $250,000. He is scheduled for sentencing on December 20 at 11:30 a.m. — the same day that Rosenbaum is scheduled to be sentenced.