ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Alan Laird, the former Irondequoit Police chief, and his business partner will be sentenced Wednesday for tax-related charges.

Both Laird and his partner, 57-year-old Steven Rosenbaum, pleaded guilty to filing a false tax return, a charge that carries a maximum sentence of three years in prison and a $250k fine.

Laird and Rosenbaum co-owned Irondequoit security company Swoop1. Rosenbaum admitted that he did not report the company’s incom tax returns gross receipts, which totaled over $5 million.

In addition, the two were accused of cashing checks from their clients at a local busiensss and that their employees were paid some or all of their wages in cash as the rest of the money was divided between Laird and Rosenbaum.

Both Laird and Rosenbaum will be sentenced Wednesday — Rosenbaum’s sentencing is at 11 a.m. and Laird’s is at 11:30 a.m.