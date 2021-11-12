Former Hilton principal charged with sex abuse due back in court Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Kirk Ashton, the former Hilton elementary school principal accused of sexually abusing students during school hours, is due back in court Friday.

Ashton, who resigned in September, is charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse against minors fror second to fifth grade.

He was released from jail last month after posting bail.

Multiple families in the district have filed separate lawsuits against Ashton and the Hilton Central School District.

Ashton pleaded not guilty to all charges in April.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.