Former Henrietta daycare owner pleads guilty to assaulting child

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Shannon Johnson, who previously owned and operated Kitty City Daycare in Henrietta, pleaded guilty Friday to attempted assault.

The 37-year-old city resident was sentenced to five years probation. She surrendered her daycare license and agreed to never apply for another one again. There were also eight no contact orders of protection issued against her.

This comes after a 1-year-old child suffered physical injuries at Johnson’s daycare last summer.

“While in the care of the daycare center, a child suffered bruising to her body while in the care of Shannon Johnson,” said Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Investigator David Bolton.

40-year-old John Johnson was also charged in the case. The daycare has been closed since August 30, the day that authorities became involved.