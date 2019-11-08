Former head of Rochester Housing Authority faces new 28 count indictment

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —The former head of the Rochester Housing Authority was back in court Thursday facing a new 28-count indictment.

George Moses is accused of trying to defraud local charities.

He pleaded not guilty to wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identify theft.

According to prosecution, the new charges accuse Moses of defrauding the Rochester Housing Charities.

He is also being charged for his alleged involvement with former City Council Vice President, Adam McFadden, for his role in schemes to steal from Quad A for Kids, a non-profit providing after school programs for Rochester’s city’s youth.

In April McFadden pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud, and pocketing more than $130,000 from Quad A.

Earlier this week, Janis White, an executive secretary at the Housing Authority is now accused of fraud, conspiracy and obstructing an investigation.

White is the third person to be charged with defrauding the Rochester Housing Charities and other nonprofit organizations in the past year.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard Resnick will be filing a new 25 count indictment against Moses in two weeks. White is expected to be named as a co-defendant in that indictment.

A trial date for Moses has been set for February 3, 2020. However, this could change based on the outcome of the upcoming indictment.