ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A former Greece police recruit who pleaded guilty to child pornography charges has been sentenced to five years in prison.

The US Attorney’s Office said that 28-year-old Jason Lane uploaded over 200 files of child porn to an email account. NYSP said the files included a picture of a partially nude preschool-age girl that appeared to have been taken at a childcare facility.

Troopers added that two other sexually explicit images of minors appeared to have been taken by Lane. After a search of two homes in Brighton and Greece, authorities found a cell phone belonging to Lane that contained child porn.

A search of his Yahoo account found more child porn images either taken by Lane or received from the internet. Some images contained students from Spencerport High School that he took while working as a security guard there, although these pictures were not found to be sexually explicit.

Lane was arrested back in November 2022 and pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography. In addition to the five years in prison, Lane was also sentenced to 10 years post-release supervision.