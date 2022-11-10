ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A former Greece Police Department recruit was arrested Thursday on child pornography charges.

Prosecutors say Jason Lane, 27, took pictures of students at Spencerport High School when he worked as a security guard there. None of those photos were found to be sexually explicit.

Investigators also found an image of “a partially nude preschool-aged child, which appears to have been taken at a childcare facility” in the area, and sexually explicit images of two minors that they believe Lane also took.

Lane was at one time a recruit of the Greece Police Department, but prosecutors say he was terminated following a probationary period. He worked as a contract security employee in the Spencerport Central School District from November 2021 to August 2022.

Investigators began pursuing Lane after Yahoo alerted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a user uploaded around 260 files containing potential child pornography in July and August. They say that user’s IP address traced back to Lane.

New York State Police searched a Brighton home, a Greece home, and Lane’s phone. He has been charged with production, receipt, and possession of child pornography and faces between 15 and 30 years in prison if convicted.

News 8 has reached out to the Greece Police Department. This story will be updated if and when they provide comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

