ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A former Greece police officer who pleaded guilty to child pornography charges has been sentenced to 15 months in prison with five years supervised post-release.

According to authorities, 57-year-old Raymond DiPasquale was in possession of devices that he used to receive and watch child pornography.

Investigators revealed that DiPasquale had a cell phone and a laptop that had hundreds of pictures and videos of kids being subjected to sexual abuse and violence. He pleaded guilty to these charges back in April.

In court, DiPasquale admitted to possessing 12,000 pictures of child pornography and said that he started counseling after being caught. He blamed it on PTSD and depression stemming from his time as an officer.

As a part of his sentencing, DiPasquale will have to register as a sex offender and can’t have access to a computer. Additionally, the judge lowered the sentencing due to DiPasquale not being a threat to the community and showing remorse for his actions.