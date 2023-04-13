ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A former recruit of the Greece Police Department pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.

According to the US Attorney’s Office, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip that a user uploaded over 200 files of child pornography to a Yahoo email account. After tracing the files, the New York State Police found the IP address belonged to 28-year-old Jason Lane.

Troopers said that the files included a picture of a partially-nude preschool-age girl, which appeared to have been taken at a childcare facility in Rochester. Two other images featured sexually explicit images of two minors that appeared to have been taken by Lane.

In August 2022, troopers searched two homes in Brighton and Greece. During the Brighton search, investigators said they found a cell phone belonging to Lane, which contained child pornography.

NYSP said they then conducted a search on Lane’s Yahoo account and found more images of child pornography — some were taken by Lane and some were received from the internet. Some images contained students from Spencerport High School that appeared to have been taken by Lane when he worked as a security guard there. None of those photos were found to be sexually explicit.

Lane pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography and faces anywhere between five to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. His sentencing takes place on July 11, 2023.