ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A former substitute teacher in the Fairport School District has been arrested on child pornography charges, federal officials announced on Tuesday.

Marc Hoffman, 25, was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with possession and receipt of child pornography.

According to prosecutors, the school district received a complaint on September 19, 2022, that Hoffman, who was employed by the district at the time, contacted a minor on social media asking for sexually explicit photos. Officials clarified that the minor was not a Fairport student.

Prosecutors also say that further investigation determined that Hoffman allegedly communicated online with multiple minor victims, one as young as 13-years-old. Those communications included the exchange of sexually explicit photos. Investigators said they seized Hoffman’s cell phone, and discovered messages to minors as well as images of child pornography.

The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison, a maximum of twenty years, and a $250,000 fine.

Hoffman made an initial appearance Tuesday in court and was released “on conditions.”