Former Executive Director of Hornell Partners for Growth charged with grand larceny

HORNELL, N.Y. (WTEM) — Michelle “Shelly” Stevens, the former Executive Director of Hornell Partners for Growth (HPG), is facing charges after allegedly stealing $1,711 from the HPG’s Annual Fourth of July festival and earmarked for the city’s Business Improvement District, according to New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, the New York State Police and Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker.

Stevens is also accused of falsifying business records by claiming that she distributed additional festival cash to local charities, but depositing at least $1,711 into her personal bank account.

Stevens has been charged with Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree and Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree.

Stevens worked at HPG from 2014 to 2018, and is the Almond town clerk in Allegany County.

“Too often, my office’s investigators and auditors find officials who treat community funds as a personal piggy bank,” DiNapoli said. “Thanks to my partnership with Steuben County D.A. Baker and the State Police we will continue to hold accountable those who misuse or abuse the public trust.”

