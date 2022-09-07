ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Former Dansville teacher Derek Hagen pleaded guilty to possessing and producing child pornography, officials announced on Wednesday.

According to U.S. Attorney Kyle P. Rossi, between January 2018 and July 2021, Hagen engaged in a pattern of prohibited sexual contact with a minor between four and eight years of age.

Rossi said that Hagen took pictures and recorded himself engaging the victim in sexual contact and later distributed them over the internet.

Rossi also said that between May 2018 and July 2018, Hagen worked as an assistant teacher in the infant, toddler, and preschool classrooms at the Brockport Childhood Development Center — where he produced and possessed sexually-explicit images of children in his care, ranging from children six-months-old to five-years-old. These images were also distributed over the internet, according to Rossi.

Once sentenced, Hagen faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years in prison, along with a $250,000 fine.