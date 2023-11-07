ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A former Brighton teacher pleaded guilty Tuesday to child porn charges, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

45-year-old Louis Carusone, a former physics teacher at Brighton High School, pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography. Carusone previously taught for the Rush-Henrietta and East Irondequoit school districts,

On October 10, 2022, investigators said Carusone shared a video and pictures of child porn to an online file-sharing network. These were downloaded by an undercover officer, who discovered more of these files shared from Carusone’s IP address.

The next day, investigators searched Carusone’s Webster home and recovered devices such as a computer and phone that had thousands of child porn videos and pictures. Some of this material depicted children as young as five years old subjected to violence and sexual abuse.

In addition, the search also recovered videos and pictures that Carusone took of minors in public, including female students in his Brighton classroom and children in bathing suits at a water park.

Carusone may be facing a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, a lifetime period of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000.

His sentencing is scheduled for February 1, 2024.