Former Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb returns to court for DWI charge

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — Former New York State Assemblyman Brian Kolb returned to Victor Town Court Thursday.

Kolb was arrested and charged with DWI on New Years Eve in 2019. After the arrest, he stepped down from his position as Assembly Minority Leader, but maintained that he would stay in office.

Shortly thereafter, Kolb announced he would not seek reelection.

According to police, Kolb blew twice the legal limit on a breathalyzer test. He was driving his state-owned SUV when it slid into a ditch at the end of his driveway in Victor.

According the police report, Kolb initially blamed his wife.

