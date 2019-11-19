Florida man wanted for homicide found in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —A Florida man wanted for a murder that happened in September has been taken into custody in Rochester.

US Marshals say Qua’Jon Graham Blue, 19, was found in the area of Hollenbeck Street in Rochester.

Graham Blue was been wanted for first degree homicide by the Gadson County Sheriff’s Office.

On September 10, he allegedly killed 43-year-old Romero Lockey James during a domestic dispute. After the alleged crime, he fled on foot and has been on the run ever since.

Once located in Rochester, Graham Blue was taken into custody without incident. He is currently in the Monroe County Jail where he awaits extradition back to Florida.

https://www.facebook.com/GCSOFL/photos/a.761085943924559/2900942806605518/?type=3&theater