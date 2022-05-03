ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say a Florida man was shot in the Flower City Monday.

According to police, officers responded to Rochester General Hospital around 9:30 p.m. for the report of a walk-in shooting victim.

Authorities say a 36-year-old Florida resident was suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. They describe his injuries as non-life-threatening.

Officials say the preliminary investigation points to this shooting occurring at an unknown location on Lake Avenue. They added that it appears there is no danger to the community.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 911.