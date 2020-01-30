Florida man guilty; used claw hammer, knife to kill family

A Florida man could get a death sentence after being found guilty of using a claw hammer, knife and gun to kill his mother and half-brothers.

News outlets report 63-year-old Donald Hartung Sr. was convicted Wednesday in Pensacola on three counts of premeditated, first-degree murder.

The prosecution said Hartung killed his relatives to get money from his mother’s will. The defense said Hartung didn’t know about the will. An inmate who testified in the hope of reducing his own sentence said Hartung confessed to the killings while behind bars.

The case now moves to the penalty phase.