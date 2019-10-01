Florida man charged with attacking people after Bills game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — A 35-year-old Florida man has been charged with assault following an incident at this past Sunday’s Bills game.

Around 5 p.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to parking lot 4 for three people who needed medical attention following an attack.

The victims told deputies that their attacker punched the hood of a vehicle before hitting multiple people, causing one person to lose consciousness.

That person had to be taken to ECMC, but two others were treated at the scene.

Sheriff’s deputies say the suspect fled through private lots, but with the assistance of an aviation unit, he was located.

Kervin Lopez was found at the corner of Abbott Rd. and Southwestern Blvd. He faces charges of third-degree assault and attempted assault.

Following a court appearance, Lopez was released without bail.