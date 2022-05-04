TYRE, N.Y. (WROC) — A Florida man is facing multiple charges after a baby was found covered in a flammable liquid, officials from the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

Jamie Avery, 28-years-old from West Palm Beach, Florida, is charged with attempted aggravated murder, attempted murder, attempted arson, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Authorities said at a Wednesday afternoon press conference that two people were detained after a 1-year-old was found covered in the flammable liquid near a gas station in Tyre, New York on Tuesday. Officials say the child was taken to the hospital for treatment.

“The child was immediately turned over to Northside ambulance and transported to Geneva General Hospital,” said Seneca County Sheriff Timothy Luce.

Police say around the same time, a 4-year-old was found with head injuries in a tractor-trailer. Police took the child to the hospital for treatment.

According to officials from the sheriff’s department, both children are expected to survive and make full recoveries.

Avery was arraigned in Seneca County Court and held on $100,000 cash bail. No word yet on other charges for the other person who was detained.

