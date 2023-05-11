SENECA COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — A Florida couple will spend nine years in state prison for trying to set a baby on fire at a gas station in Tyre in 2022.

Prosecutors in Seneca County told News 8 that Jamie Avery and Lisbeth Collado pleaded guilty to first degree assault. They were sentenced on Wednesday.

Back in May 2022, authorities said two people were detained after a one-year-old was found covered in flammable liquid near a gas station in Tyre. Avery was charged with attempted aggravated murder, attempted murder, attempted arson, and endangering the welfare of a child.

The court Wednesday also issued a stay-away order of protection that will remain in effect for 17 years. That covers the infant along with another child found in Avery’s tractor-trailer when this initial instance occurred.