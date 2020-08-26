Fleeing car hits home on Arnett Boulevard

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating after a car crashed into a house on Arnett Boulevard in Rochester.

Officers said it all started when they responded to West Main Street for the report of gunshots fired. While investigating, officers attempted to stop a car leaving the scene, but the drive fled from the traffic stop.

The driver ended up crashing into the porch of a vacant home. Officials said no one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

