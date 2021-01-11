Five years later, officials asking for information on quadruple homicide

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a murder case from five years ago.

In January of 2016, Rochester firefighters responded to an apartment fire on Leighton Avenue in Rochester. Officials said there were four people trapped inside the fire was intentionally set — according to their investigation.

According to police, three of the victims were shot and one was stabbed inside the apartment.

“Four people died and I can’t believe there isn’t somebody out there that doesn’t know something,” Paul Hawkins of Crime Stoppers said. “Someone that saw something but hasn’t put two and two together and maybe they saw something they didn’t know was important.”

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 585-423-9300.