SPRINGWATER, N.Y. (WROC) — Five Rochester residents were arrested on Wednesday after a four-wheeler was stolen from the area of Webster Crossing.

After responding to the area, deputies learned the person operating the vehicle crashed it on Story Road. They also learned some of the individuals who stole the vehicle fled on foot and the others fled in a U-haul truck.

Two suspects were found in the area — 20-year-old Tevarez Robinson and 24-year-old Cordae Terry — were arrested in connection to the vehicle after they provided false information about their identities.

They were both charged with third-degree grand larceny, fifth-degree conspiracy, and second-degree criminal impersonation. Terry had an active arrest warrant and was charged with second-degree grand larceny for stealing a vehicle in 2020.

Deputies then stopped a U-haul truck and arrested two other suspects — 21-year-old Trequann Robinson and 20-year-old Quincy Eaddy. Both were charged with felony grand larceny in the third-degree and fifth-degree conspiracy.

Deputies then discovered the fifth suspect was at a private residence. They responded to an address on Conesus Sparta Townline Road and located 20-year-old Dimetris Burgos, who was suspected to have stolen the four-wheeler, crashed it, and fled. He was charged with third-degree felony grand larceny, fourth-degree criminal mischief, fifth-degree conspiracy, and reckless driving.

All suspects were arraigned at the Livingston County Jail and released on their own recognizance. Terry was turned over to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office for his active warrants and Robinson was turned over to the Rochester Police Department for his active warrants.

The remaining individuals were set free with future court dates.