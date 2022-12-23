ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One man and four juveniles were arrested Friday for attempting to steal several vehicles from the CarMax in Henrietta, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

The MCSO says that Friday at 12:46 a.m., officials responded to 3600 W. Henrietta Rd for the sighting of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the closed business.

The suspects jumped the events and, according to the MCSO, were trying to gain entry into vehicles in the CarMax secure lot. When deputies arrived, they saw four vehicles being driven on the property.

According to the MCSO, once the suspects noticed the deputies, the suspects attempted to leave the area. They say one suspect drove a vehicle into the gate of the lot, while the other five suspects ran away. The deputies then set up a perimeter and coordinated their efforts to capture five individuals.

The MSCO has announced that 22-year-old Abdiweli A. Derrow of Rochester was arrested along with the four juveniles — two aged at 16, one 15-year-old, and one 12-year-old. They also say a K9 track was conducted in the area for the remaining suspect, but they were not able to yet locate the remaining juvenile.

Derow and the juveniles are charged with Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree, Attempted Grand Larceny in the Second Degree, and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree.

According to deputies, Derow was arraigned in Henrietta Town Court and released on his own recognizance. The juveniles were issued juvenile appearance tickets and released.