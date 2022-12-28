At least five people were arrested after attempting to enter an abandoned Holiday Inn hotel on Brooks Avenue in Gates (News 8 WROC Photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Five different people have been arrested over the past several days for entering an abandoned hotel in Gates, the Gates Police Department said on Friday.

According to Gates PD, a video posted to TikTok encouraged people to explore the abandoned Holiday Inn on Brooks Avenue. Police added that those who entered damaged the building.

The hotel was closed after it was determined to be unfit for residents. The building was marked and secured by a gate.

The Gates Police Department said they will continue to monitor the location and arrest anyone who tries to enter.