ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Five people were arrested on Sunday following a police chase with a U-Haul truck, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers said that they were on Friedrich Park for a shooting investigation when they found out a group of people left the area in a truck reportedly with a shotgun. They later found the truck and tried to stop it on Felix Street, but the vehicle sped away.

After a chase, the truck hit a parked car on Willow Street and all of the occupants got out and ran. They were arrested shortly after.

The shotgun was found during the investigation on Willow Street (Photo/Rochester Police Department)

RPD said that one of the occupants, 27-year-old Kevin Nesmith-Giles, had suspected narcotics on him. He was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was taken to the Monroe County Jail.

The remaining four suspects — a 26-year-old man, a 34-year-old woman, a 39-year-old man, and a 19-year-old man — were all charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The three older suspects also had outstanding warrants against them.