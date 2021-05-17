Several small fires set in area of Jay and Child Streets in Rochester

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y.(WROC) — Rochester police and firefighters were on the scene after several small fires were set in the area of Jay and Child Streets on Sunday.

Burned piles of debris could be seen in the roadway, but it is unclear how those fires began.

Rochester police set a perimeter in the area, closing down several streets. Shortly after the initial reports, police left the scene and the fires appeared to be extinguished.

Police reopened Jay St. to traffic before midnight and have not commented on the incident.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.

