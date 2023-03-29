ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Filer’s Motorsports in Macedon announced that they were the latest victim of a smash-and-grab overnight into Wednesday.
According to the store manager, a truck crashed into the side garage door of the building, and that seven individuals got out of the truck. They said that the individuals stole $40,000 worth of dirt bikes and loaded them onto the truck. The manager added that they came back and stole more merchandise.
The manager said that the building sustained nearly $60,000 worth of damage from the truck. The company is offering a $10,000 reward to find the individuals who did this.
Filer’s Motorsports says that this is the second time that they were hit and they’ve been taking security measures such as blocking the entrance with vehicles and installing more security cameras.