ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local woman was taken into custody after stabbing a man several times during an overnight altercation on Clifford Avenue Monday.

Authorities say officers were led to the 100 block of Maria Street around 1 a.m. for the report of a stabbing. Once at the location, they found a 52-year-old man suffering from at least one stab wound to the upper body. The victim was taken to Strong Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say one female was arrested on scene and police continue to investigate for further suspects. They also believe the incident occurred following an altercation on the 600 block of Clifford Avenue.

Anyone who may have witnessed the altercation or has more details is asked to dial 911.

Location

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.