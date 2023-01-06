ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Federal officials announced Friday the sentence handed down to a Rochester man convicted selling drugs that led to an overdose death.

40-year-old Marcus White will serve 144 months in prison. Investigators in the fall of 2021, arrested White after learning that he sold fentanyl to an individual who later overdosed and died.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, investigators executed a search warrant at White’s residence on Pollard Avenue in November of 2021 and seized quantities of narcotics and drug tracking paraphernalia.