Feds want charged Rochester pawn shop owner to forfeit Lamborghini, Rolex, and more

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Authorities are seeking “fraudulently obtained” assets from a Rochester man, and pawn shop owner, who is facing federal charges.

Devin Tribunella, 36 of Rochester, was arrested last fall after a lengthy federal investigation into his business; Royal Crown Pawn & Jewelry on Dewey Avenue.

The complaint against Tribunella stated that individuals struggling with opiate addiction had been stealing merchandise from Rochester area retail stores and selling the stolen merchandise to pawnshops, including Royal Crown. Federal officials say Royal Crown has one of the highest volumes of purchases and sales of any pawnshop in Monroe County.

Tribunella is already facing charges of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, selling and conspiring to sell stolen goods across state lines, engaging in financial transactions involving the proceeds of this unlawful activity; and aggravated identity theft, and now the federal government wants his assets.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Grace M. Carducci, who is handling the civil case, the complaint seeks the forfeiture of:

A 2014 Rolls Royce

A 2014 Mercedes Benz

A 2008 Lamborghini

A 2015 Porsche 911

$148,025 seized from two PayPal accounts

$7,157.87 seized from Canandaigua National Bank

A men’s Rolex watch

A men’s Patek Phillipe diamond encrusted watch

A 14k 21ct. diamond tennis chain

A 14k 2ct. diamond tennis bracelet

A 14k diamond cross

A 14k 41.5ct. diamond necklace

A gold Cartier bracelet

Between January 1, 2017, and September 16, 2019, Tribunella and a co-defendant are accused of purchasing and re-selling $3,248,426.79 in stolen goods on eBay. According to the civil complaint, Tribunella used $2,995,949.55 of these illegal proceeds to purchase the above-referenced vehicles and jewelry, and to fund financial accounts and cash withdrawals, according to the criminal complaint.

This cycle of theft and re-sale has also resulted in Monroe County having some of the highest incidents of retail theft in the country, federal officials say.

If convicted of the criminal charges, Tribunella faces 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.