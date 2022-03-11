ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A federal probation absconder was apprehended in Rochester Thursday, according to U.S. Marshals officials.

Authorities say 41-year-old Jose Rodriguez-Quinones absconded from U.S. probation in August 2020 and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Federal officials say Rodriguez-Quinones was seen driving a vehicle in the area of West Ridge Road and Palm Streed. U.S. Marshals Task Force members conducted a vehicle stop and he was taken into custody without incident.

According to the U.S. Marshals, a search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of a Glock .40 caliber pisotl, a Derringer .44 magnum, 53 rounds of ammunition, approximately 126 grams of heroin, 70 grams of cocaine, and approximately $3,000 cash.

Authorities say Rodriguez-Quinones was convicted of conspiracy to distribute narcotics and possession of cocaine which resulted in a sentence of 10 years in federal prison.

Officials say after his release, Rodriguez-Quinones was ordered to serve five years of federal supervision by the United States Probation Office.

Following his arrest, Rodriguez-Quinones was arraigned in Federal Court and ordered held without bail in federal custody.