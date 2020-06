ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three departments of the FBI investigated a “zoom bombing” at St. Bonaventure University.

The unviersity said multiple people have hecked into a zoom session on June 5 and drew hateful messages over a powerpoint presentation.

The FBI has determined the hackers were not likely members of the campus community.

The university said it will tighten security measures for video conferences involving large scale meetings.