ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday a Spencerport teacher has been charged with the production and possession of child pornography.

Prosecutors say Ian Milam, 37, of Pittsford was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with production, receipt, and possession of child pornography, and transfer of obscene material to a minor.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Milam is a sixth-grade math teacher at Cosgrove Middle School within the Spencerport School District.

Prosecutors on the case say on May 3, 2023, the Greece Police Department received a report that a sexually explicit video was discovered on a 12-year-old girl’s phone. They add the girl allegedly received the video from her friend, an 11-year-old girl — described as Minor Victim 1.

Further investigation revealed Snapchat accounts with usernames “matteckler” and “mikeywikey37” had been contacting the two minor girls.

Search warrants executed on the two Snapchat accounts were traced to Milam. Prosecutors say it is alleged that Milan posed as a high school student in the Spencerport School District and sent sexually explicit photos to Minor Victim 1.

Milam is also accused of manipulating Minor Victim 1 into sending a photo via Snapchat of herself in a tank top.

According to investigators, they uncovered numerous sexually explicit conversation between “matteckler” and “mikeywikey37” and other Snapchat users who appeared to be minors, including Minor Victim 2, a 12-year-old girl.

Prosecutors say Milam is also accused of coercing Minor Victim 2 to send sexually explicit photos to him.

Anyone with information regarding Milan or the two Snapchat accounts is asked to contact the FBI at (585) 279-0085.

Prosecutors say Milam made an initial appearance this afternoon, and is currently being held pending a detention hearing on August 14 at 10 a.m.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, these charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years. They add the fact that a defendant has been charged with a crime is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.