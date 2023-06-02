ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The FBI is asking for the public’s help after Rochester man Stephen Nicot, 60, was charged with production and possession of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors on the case say according to a criminal complaint, in July 2022, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office received information that Nicot had cameras hidden in a bathroom of his residence. They add the Sheriff’s office subsequently executed a search warrant at the residence, seizing a USB drive, cell phones, an SD card, and a laptop.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says a forensic review of the items seized recovered numerous photographs and videos depicting young boys and men nude. Prosecutors add that some of the videos also depicted young boys and adult men showering.

Investigators believe some of the videos were taken by the camera hidden in Nicot’s bathroom. They add some videos were identified as being filmed by a camera that Nicot hid in a bathroom that included a shower, in an Orleans County church.

Five victims have been identified as a result of the investigation. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the FBI at (585) 546-2220.

The charge comes with a minimum penalty of 15 years in prison, and a maximum of 30 years. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the fact that a defendant has been charged with a crime is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.