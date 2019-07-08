Fayette man arrested on charge of criminal mischief

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) – John N. Amidon, 65, of Canoga Island in the Town of Fayette was arrested July 3rd for allegedly drilling holes into a septic pipe.

Over the course of two years, Amidon drilled the pipe and filled it with spray foam, causing significant damage to the septic pipe as well as loss to the victim.

Amidon was charged with two counts in the third degree of Criminal Mischief, among several other charges. He is being held at the Seneca County Correctional Facility and awaiting arraignment at the Centralized CAP Court.