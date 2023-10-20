ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A father who was accused of throwing his infant daughter to the ground after getting hit by a truck was sentenced to four years in prison, according to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.

25-year-old Gerald Benitez-Alvarez will be serving his sentence in the NYS Department of Corrections. In addition, he will also serve five years of parole post-supervision release.

Last May, authorities said that CPS was at the House of Mercy when they saw Benitez-Alvarez walking down the street with his daughter. He then began to run, but he was hit by a box truck, knocking him and his daughter to the ground.

Rochester police said that Benitez-Alvarez picked his daughter up and continued to run, but he dropped her and kept running.

The baby suffered multiple injuries, including a fractured skull, ribs, and arm, as well as brain herniation and bleeding. It was revealed later that the mother of the baby told Benitez-Alvarez to take her to the hospital before the incident, but it has not been confirmed why she told him this.