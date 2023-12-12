ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man from Caledonia will be spending the next 22 years in prison after he was found guilty of murdering his baby.

Zachary McCaa was sentenced Tuesday morning to 22 years to life in prison for a murder charge, five to 15 years in prison for manslaughter, and one year for a child endangerment charge — all of which are concurrent.

According to investigators, they found a two-month-old baby boy unresponsive in June 2022. The infant was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital where he later died.

It was alleged that McCaa, whom investigators said was the only caregiver in the house, shook the baby violently on multiple occasions and then threw the child, leading to him hitting his head.

McCaa was charged and found guilty of second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter, and endangering the welfare of a child.