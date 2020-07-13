1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Father of suspect accused of killing 3-year-old Kansas girl calls for capital punishment

Crime

by: Regan Porter and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) — A Kansas father and his girlfriend are charged in the death of his 3-year-old daughter, and the girl’s grandfather is calling for the death penalty.

Howard Jansen III and Jacqulyn Kirkpatrick are charged with first-degree murder, endangering a child and desecration of a corpse in the death of Olivia Jansen. 

Howard Jansen II and his wife, Elisabeth, are calling for capital punishment for their son and his girlfriend.

“They broke her spirit. I mean, desecration of a corpse? What kind of sick person does that,” the elder Jansen said. “Change my name. I wish I could change his.”

On Friday, Kansas City, Kansas, police found Olivia’s body buried in a wooded area not far from where her father first reported her missing earlier in the morning. 

A crowd waiting outside the county courthouse as the charges were filed cheered when District Attorney Mark Dupree made the announcement Sunday, but then chanted for more punishment. 

“This is a loss for our community,” said Dupree, who encouraged people to speak up if they see child abuse.

“Regardless if you’re a mandatory reporter,” he said. “I ask you to make the call, to try and help some child so we won’t have to come to this place again in such a horrible situation.”

Olivia’s grandparents said they tried to get help by contacting police and church organizations. They said after getting one email back from the Kansas Department of Children and Families about assigning an investigator to the case, there was silence.

Dupree responded by saying, “You can do everything right and still something so bad and so wrong happens, and I don’t know the answer to that.” He added that his office is going to do everything it can to get Olivia and her family justice. 

3-year-old Olivia Jansen was found dead in Kansas City, Kansas on Friday, July 10. Her father and the father’s girlfriend are charged with murder in her killing.

Elisabeth Jansen said, “I’m glad, but it’s late. You should have done it before. Before they’re dead, before the torture.

Howard Jansen III and Kirkpatrick remain in the Wyandotte County Jail. Their bond is set at $500,000. If found guilty, the pair could face life in prison with a chance or parole after 25 years. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

