Father of 2 abducted children facing kidnapping, burglary, robbery charges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The father of two children who were forcibly taken from their home on January 18 is now facing charges, according to the Monroe County Jail census.

Dimitri Cash Sr. was booked into the Monroe County Jail Saturday morning with $100,000 bail and $300,000 bond. He is charged with Robbery 2nd degree, Kidnapping 2nd degree, and Burglary 1st degree. He is due in court Thursday.

At this time it is not confirmed if these charges are related to the January 18 kidnapping.

The children were found safe in Alabama on January 21.

Last year, after ‘forcibly removing’ his son from Autumn Lane Elementary School, Cash was charged with two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child – A Misdemeanor, two counts of Criminal Contempt 2nd degree – A Misdemeanor, one count of Custodial Interference 2nd degree – A Misdemeanor, one count of Reckless Endangerment 2nd degree – A Misdemeanor, and one count of Harassment 2nd degree – Violation.

This is a developing story, News 8 will provide updates as they become available.