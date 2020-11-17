Father convicted of murder, manslaughter in death of 9-month-old daughter

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester father was convicted in the death of his 9-month-old daughter in 2018.

27-year-old Charlie Richmond was convicted on Tuesday of second degree murder, first degree manslaughter and aggravated criminal contempt for the murder of 9-month-old Arabella Richmond.

On Jan. 1, 2018, the Rochester Police Department and Emergency Medical Services were called to a home on Culver Road for an unresponsive child. Arabella was transported to the University of Rochester Medical Center where she was pronounced dead two days later. Richmond was later arrested for her death.

“Arabella’s death was completely heart wrenching and I am proud to have helped secure justice for her today,” said Assistant District Attorney Amanda Balling said in a statement.

Richmond will be sentenced on Jan. 15, 2021, in front of New York State Supreme Court Justice Judith Sinclair.

“The death of Arabella is completely devastating for this community. Although we wish these positions were not necessary, Monroe County has some of the best child advocates in the country. Every single day, we have five full-time Child Abuse Assistant District Attorneys who work tirelessly to put these abusers behind bars. If you know or suspect a child who may be experiencing abuse, the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office urges you to contact law enforcement or the Bivona Child Advocacy Center,” Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said in a statement.

