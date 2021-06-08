Father arrested after baby hospitalized with multiple fractures in Livingston County

GENESEO, N.Y. (WROC) — A Livingston County man has been arrested after his 3-month-old child was hospitalized with multiple fractures after police say he “forcefully squeezed and held his child down, causing the injuries.”

Dustin Smith, 22, was charged with:

Two counts of Attempted Assault in the First Degree

Two counts of Assault in the Second Degree

Two counts of Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree

Two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office said on June 3, officers were notified by Livingston County Child Protective Services of a child who was being treated at Strong Memorial Hospital for injuries that “were suspicious in nature.”

The baby was found to have multiple fractures in various stages of healing including multiple rib fractures, a femur fracture to the right leg, fractures to all three bones (fibula, tibia and femur) in the left leg and possible fractures to both right and left humorous bones (bone in the upper arm).

Sheriff’s Investigators and Child Protective caseworker’s responded to the child’s home on State Route 436 to investigate the cause of the child’s injuries.

According to investigators, Smith, the child’s father, caused the injuries after he became frustrated and angry while caring for his child.

The baby is with family outside the home and an order protection was issued protecting the infant from any contact with Smith.

Smith was remanded to the custody of the Sheriff being held on $15,000 cash or $30,000 bond.