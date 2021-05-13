Father accused of kidnapping, burglary to appear in court Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dimitri Cash, the father of the two children abducted in Greece earlier this year, will appear in court on Thursday.

Cash, along with two other people, has been indicted on multiple charges by a Monroe County Grand Jury. Those charges include kidnapping, burglary, and robbery.

On January 18, an Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Shekeria Cash and 5-year-old Dimitri Cash after they were forcibly taken from a Greece foster home on English Road.

On January 20, the children were found unharmed in Montgomery, Alabama.

