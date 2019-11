ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man accused in a deadly knife attack in downtown Rochester is headed to court on Friday.

According to police, Black Jewelz stabbed 34-year-old David Oquendo on Bragdon Place in October.

Investigators said Jewelz attacked another man on Saint Paul Street — while officers were investigating the Bragdon Place scene.

Jewelz is charged with murder and assault. He is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. on Friday.